TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Courthouse Fire is at 60% containment after it first sparked Southwest of Tonopah on May 29.

The fire burned 1,072 acres and knocked out power to 6,500 customers in the area.

The fire is determined to be human-caused and remains under investigation.

