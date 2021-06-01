Drexel Heights, Pascua Pueblo fire crews extinguish RV shed fire, save mobile home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fire crews returning from a fire on Fickett Avenue were detoured to another fire after they saw smoke at another location on Tuesday, June 1.

Crews from Drexel Heights Fire District had just put out a fire on South Fickett Avenue when they happened upon the second fire in the 2100 block of West Irvington Road. Pascua Pueblo Fire Department also responded to the fire on Irvington Road.

Crews found an RV and storage shed fully involved in flames that extended to a large mesquite tree next to a double-wide mobile home.

When the home caught fire, crews used hand lines and foam to extinguish the fire, saving the home. Two engines were used to shuttle water to the scene from a hydrant that was a quarter-mile away.

The residents were not displaced by the fire and no firefighters were injured.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.