Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Fact Finders: COVID-19 vaccine spacing of doses

By Wendi Redman
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:42 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It turns out, there is some flexibility when it comes to the timing between COVID-19 vaccine doses. In fact, spacing out your vaccines a little more might even have some perks.

The recommended wait time between the first and second dose of Pfizer is 21 days. For Moderna, the recommendation is 28 days. That’s according to the CDC. However, what happens when you extend that by weeks or months? Deepta Bhattacharya, an immunobiologist at the University of Arizona, says the U-K is doing just that and seeing positive results.

“They’re actually seeing slightly better antibodies being made when you space it out,” he said.

Not only that, but Dr. Sean Elliott with Tucson Medical Center says when you wait a little longer there are fewer reports of side effects. He says that’s largely because your immune response isn’t quite as active anymore. Here’s his analogy explaining the immune response in your body from the first dose to the second.

“It’s kind of like we’ve called out the SWAT team. We have an active scene, everybody’s there and they’re all ready for a fight. Give it a couple weeks in this case, and we start to deescalate the response. They’re still there. The SWAT team is still in the garage ready to come back out again but they’re not right there ready to go at a moment’s notice,” said Dr. Elliott.

So, if you do decide to delay your second dose, how much protection do you have in the interim?

“A single dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines is still upwards of 60% to 70% effective,” said Dr. Elliott.

And, what are the potential negative effects of waiting?

“There’s nothing magic about it has to be three or four weeks and from an immunological standpoint there’s no obvious reason I can think of why you couldn’t stretch it out a little bit longer,” said Bhattacharya.

Bhattacharya says he doesn’t worry this news will mean more people will go against the current CDC recommendations. He believes the biggest hurdle isn’t with second doses but rather with getting people their first shot.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD responds to crash into Round 1 at Park Place Mall
SR-83 was closed south of I-10 because of a police investigation on Monday morning, May 31.
UPDATE: SR-83 reopens; DPS investigating reports of shots fired at vehicles
PCSD responds to armed barricade situation on northwest side
Eastbound I-10 traffic was detoured around a crash near Milepost 235 on Saturday, May 29.
Eastbound I-10 reopens after hours-long closure because of crash near Marana
Police in Sierra Vista say the threat to the public has ended.
Police give all-clear after overnight lockdown incident in Sierra Vista

Latest News

The rise in remote has also lead to a bigger pool for the workforce. Everyone can now compete...
Future of the workplace could mean more flexibility and work from home
Courthouse fire burns over 1,000 acres
Courthouse Fire at 60% containment after burning over 1,000 acres
(Source: KAIT-TV - FILE)
Inmate declared deceased at Pima County Adult Detention Complex
KOLD FACT FINDERS: Delaying the second COVID-19 shot
KOLD FACT FINDERS: Delaying the second COVID-19 shot