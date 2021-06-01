Family remembers veteran who died of Leukemia with scholarship to help others

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -6-year-old Emily Enriquez has hundreds of pictures to look at of her dad. Her military teddy bear holds one of this face. It’s a way for her to remember her dad, Master Sergeant Arthur Enriquez.

“He was my best friend,” said Sarah Enriquez, Arthur’s wife. “We got married at 17. Nobody thought we would make it, and we celebrated our 19th wedding anniversary right before he went into the hospital.”

A Green Beret, he served several tours in Afghanistan and Iraq tours which he always came back, but the lasting effect of the burn pits, giving him a rare form of leukemia.

“All of his doctors agreed his was due to exposure,” said Enriquez.

The Department of Defense guesses there are around three million service members who were exposed to toxic chemicals during the war.

“He always said nobody dies until you stop speaking their name, and we owe it to those who are gone to live a good life to put good out into the world to do what we can,” said Enriquez.

His family had to keep his memory and legacy alive. A smart, dedicated, and brave man, they formed the Master Sergeant Arthur Enriquez Foundation Scholarship, which gives funds to servicemembers who have battled or are battling cancer, to help pay for college.

“When you’re fighting cancer, you need hope. You need hope for something, and when you think of educations that’s your future,” said Enriquez. “Cancer doesn’t mean that’s it, we’re done.”

An avid reader, his smarts clearly passed down to his daughter and son who are studying at the University of Arizona. His memory is so alive in their house, pictures adorning just about every corner. They hope his legacy of continually pursuing the best version of himself will help others.

“We don’t want people to forget. He may have only been alive 36 years, but in those 36 years, he did more than most,” said Enriquez.

Many service members battling cancer have to leave the military, this scholarship is a way to help them get back on their feet.

