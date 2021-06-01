Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry thunderstorms and hot conditions through the week!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:14 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cut off low forms over Baja California this week. This could tap into some moisture resulting in small chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. It will still be dry at the surface, so rain totals won’t be big (if any), but we could see lightning which would increase our fire danger. Southeastern Arizona is currently under stage 2 fire restrictions and the rest of the state is under stage 1 fire restrictions. Temperatures stay around average in the upper 90s and low 100s through the weekend!

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance of rain.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance of rain.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance of rain.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs near 100F. 10% chance of rain.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SR-83 was closed south of I-10 because of a police investigation on Monday morning, May 31.
UPDATE: SR-83 reopens; DPS investigating reports of shots fired at vehicles
(Source: KAIT-TV - FILE)
Inmate declared deceased at Pima County Adult Detention Complex
No victims have been located.
UPDATE: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in midtown
TPD responds to crash into Round 1 at Park Place Mall
Police in Sierra Vista say the threat to the public has ended.
Police give all-clear after overnight lockdown incident in Sierra Vista

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast
KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, June 1st
KOLD First Alert afternoon forecast Wednesday, April 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures with daily “storm” chances for the first week of June.
Courthouse fire burns over 1,000 acres
Courthouse Fire at 60% containment after burning over 1,000 acres
KOLD First Alert forecast, Monday afternoon, May 31
KOLD First Alert forecast, Monday afternoon, May 31