FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry thunderstorms and hot conditions through the week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cut off low forms over Baja California this week. This could tap into some moisture resulting in small chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. It will still be dry at the surface, so rain totals won’t be big (if any), but we could see lightning which would increase our fire danger. Southeastern Arizona is currently under stage 2 fire restrictions and the rest of the state is under stage 1 fire restrictions. Temperatures stay around average in the upper 90s and low 100s through the weekend!

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance of rain.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance of rain.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance of rain.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs near 100F. 10% chance of rain.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

