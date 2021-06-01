Inmate declared deceased at Pima County Adult Detention Complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Adult Detention Complex reports an inmate died in their cell one day after being booked.

On May 31, 2021, at approximately 3:15 a.m., corrections officers within the Pima County Adult Detention Complex encountered an inmate who was unresponsive in his cell. Corrections Officers immediately entered the cell and began administering emergency life-saving measures while they waited for Tucson Fire Department personnel to arrive.

After attempting to resuscitate the inmate, medical personnel pronounced him dead in jail. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the jail and found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances.

The inmate has been identified as 29-year-old Justin Crook. He was arrested by the Tucson Police Department and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex at about 3:00 a.m. on May 30, 2021. The investigation remains ongoing and further information will be released as it is available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.