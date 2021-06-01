Mayorkas ends ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has given the directive to terminate the Migrant Protection Protocols, otherwise known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy of making asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for their asylum hearings in the United States.

In a memo dated Tuesday, June 1, Mayorkas directed the Department of Homeland Security to “take all appropriate actions to terminate MPP.”

Mayorkas said, “MPP had mixed effectiveness in achieving several of its central goals and that the program experienced significant challenges,” which he outlined in the memo.

Mayorkas also directed DHS personnel to “continue to participate in the ongoing phased strategy for the safe and orderly entry into the United States of individuals enrolled in MPP.” The status of those enrolled in MPP would not be affected by the termination of the policy, Mayorkas said.

