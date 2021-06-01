Advertise
Phoenix police officer killed in crash

Ginarro New
Ginarro New(Phoenix Police Department)
By Rudy Rivas
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:46 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - A police officer has died after a crash in north Phoenix late Monday night, May 31.

Phoenix police said Officer Ginarro New, 27, was involved in a crash around 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway.

Chief Jeri Williams said early Tuesday morning, June 1, that New died from his injuries at an area hospital.

According to Phoenix police, a witness told police the driver that smashed into the officer’s vehicle was reportedly traveling at very high rate of speed and ran a red light. The driver of that vehicle, a 30-year-old man, died at the scene.

New started with Phoenix police in July 2019 and is survived by his wife and other family members. The Phoenix Police Foundation has set up an account to support the fallen officer’s family. Click here to donate.

