Pinal County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect connected to armed robbery in San Tan Valley

Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify an armed suspect
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an armed robbery suspect who they say entered a Walgreens on Hunt Hwy and Mountain Vista Blvd this evening.

Officers say around 8 p.m., the suspect put a gun to the employee’s stomach and demanded money.

Anyone with information is asked to call 520-866-5111.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

