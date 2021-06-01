Pinal County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect connected to armed robbery in San Tan Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an armed robbery suspect who they say entered a Walgreens on Hunt Hwy and Mountain Vista Blvd this evening.

Officers say around 8 p.m., the suspect put a gun to the employee’s stomach and demanded money.

Anyone with information is asked to call 520-866-5111.

