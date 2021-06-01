Advertise
Program gives Pima County young adults chance to earn GED, make money and improve community

Las Artes Art & Education Center now accepting applications for summer session
Young adults in Pima County have a chance to earn their GED, make money while also improving...
Young adults in Pima County have a chance to earn their GED, make money while also improving their community through a program by the Las Artes Art & Education Center.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Young adults in Pima County have a chance to earn their GED, make money while also improving their community.

The Las Artes Art & Education Center is now accepting applications for its summer session.

The program helps residents 17 to 22 years old earn money while preparing for the GED test and learning valuable job-readiness skills.

Space is limited, so those interested should apply now at http://www.pima.gov/lasartes

Students must attend 30 hours of in-person class each week at 23 West 27th Street in South Tucson.

Las Artes pays students a weekly incentive to offset the cost of transportation, clothing and school supplies. Some students are eligible for bonuses based on attendance and academic achievements.

“The program combines structured classroom study with community art projects where attention to detail is emphasized,” Pima County said in a news release. “Murals created by Las Artes students can be found in neighborhoods, libraries and public buildings throughout Pima County.”

There is a placement assessment to match the students’ coursework with their level of education. The program runs 16 to 32 weeks, depending on the student’s placement level.

For more information, call 520-724-5050 or go to http://www.pima.gov/lasartes.

