Roche Tissue Diagnostics breaks ground for state-of-the-art Marana facility

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:24 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Roche Tissue Diagnostics and the Town of Marana leadership held an official groundbreaking ceremony for their new 60,000-square-foot state-of-the-art building this morning.

The new operations building will be located at 9831 W. Tangerine Road in Marana.

The construction, just east of their existing Marana facility, will house instrument and service production. The new Marana building will allow for the expansion of diagnostic assay production on their Oro Valley campus headquarters, allowing Roche Tissue Diagnostics to more efficiently serve a growing number of patients and healthcare providers globally.

Roche Tissue Diagnostics manufactures more than 250 cancer tests and associated instruments and technologies from its Tucson-area operations, impacting more than 27 million patients around the world annually.

