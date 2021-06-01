Sierra Vista man accused of beating young children; arrested for child abuse

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man for multiple counts each of aggravated assault, endangerment, and child abuse on Monday night after responding to a report that he had injured several children.

SVPD officers were dispatched to a residence located in the 1800 block of Paseo de la Luna at about 8:44 p.m. They discovered four juveniles between the ages of 1 and 5 when they arrived on scene. Two of the children showed signs of being beaten, with one suffering serious injuries. Shortly afterwards, officers located 34-year-old Sierra Vista resident Reynaldo Alvarez hiding behind a shed in the neighborhood and took him into custody.

All four children were transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center for evaluation. One child was found to have a possible bone fracture, possible spinal injury, several facial injuries, and multiple body bruises. A second child was found to have several facial injuries. The two remaining children had no apparent injuries.

Alvarez was booked on multiple counts each of endangerment, aggravated assault, and child abuse, all of which are domestic violence-related. He is being held without bond in the Cochise County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective John Andela at (520) 452-7500.

