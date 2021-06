TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating Donald Termain, 64.

He was last seen today at 2 p.m. leaving his home near E. 5th St. & N. Bedford Dr.

He is described as 5′5 tall and 140 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

