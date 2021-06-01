Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Veterans, family members of fallen heroes collect hundreds of flags from graves

By Hannah Tiede
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:35 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Stars and stripes marked headstones row on row at Evergreen Cemetery. Monday evening, veterans and family members of fallen heroes gathered up the American flags.

“My father was a veteran and his grandfather was a veteran who did pass,” said Bellaluz Smith. “I like to honor his grandfather.”

The 13-year-old joined a couple dozen Legion, VFW and Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) members who collected nearly 1,500 flags to be stored for another year. She worked diligently on behalf of her father.

“Memorial Day is a bit heavy on him because he remembers his friends who have passed,” Smith said. “[What was going through my mind as I picked up the flags is] I was grateful that they served this country, that they fought so hard during those tough times.”

“This weekend is not just a long weekend,” said Erik Whysong, a CVMA member. “Today and this weekend is to remember those who have fallen.”

Whysong, who comes from a big military family, says Memorial Day is often difficult for those who have lost loved ones to war. However, one quote gets him through.

“It was General Patton who said, ‘It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather, we should thank God that such men lived,’” Whysong said.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SR-83 was closed south of I-10 because of a police investigation on Monday morning, May 31.
UPDATE: SR-83 reopens; DPS investigating reports of shots fired at vehicles
TPD responds to crash into Round 1 at Park Place Mall
PCSD responds to armed barricade situation on northwest side
(Source: KAIT-TV - FILE)
Inmate declared deceased at Pima County Adult Detention Complex
Police in Sierra Vista say the threat to the public has ended.
Police give all-clear after overnight lockdown incident in Sierra Vista

Latest News

TPD looks for missing vulnerable adult on eastside
TPD searches for missing vulnerable adult last seen on eastside
Ranchers talk immigration reform
Ranchers talk immigration reform
No victims have been located.
UPDATE: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in midtown
Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify an armed suspect
Pinal County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect connected to armed robbery in San Tan Valley