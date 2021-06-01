Advertise
WATCH: Teen fights off bear to save her dogs

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:03 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (CBS NEWS) - A California teen is going viral after fighting off a bear to protect her dogs.

In the video, you can see the dogs start barking at a bear that was on a wall trying to claw at them.

The teen rushed in to help and even shoved the bear off the wall.

She grabbed her dogs and ran away.

In less than 24 hours, the video garnered more than 15 million views on Tik-Tok.

