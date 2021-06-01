WATCH: Teen fights off bear to save her dogs

TUCSON, Ariz. (CBS NEWS) - A California teen is going viral after fighting off a bear to protect her dogs.

In the video, you can see the dogs start barking at a bear that was on a wall trying to claw at them.

The teen rushed in to help and even shoved the bear off the wall.

She grabbed her dogs and ran away.

In less than 24 hours, the video garnered more than 15 million views on Tik-Tok.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.