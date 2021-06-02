Advertise
5th grader dresses as Hitler, lists ‘accomplishments’ for school project

By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TENAFLY, N.J. (News 12) - A New Jersey school district is investigating a 10-year-old student’s report that allegedly spoke positively of Adolf Hitler.

The 5th grade student in the Tenafly School District reportedly dressed as Hitler for a school project and listed antisemitism and the murder of 6 million Jewish people in the Holocaust as “accomplishments.” The assignment was also apparently posted in the school hallway for weeks.

The school district promised a full investigation after learning the student’s teacher approved the report topic.

The Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey supports the investigation.

“Adolf Hitler is a red line for Jews. Period,” said the federation’s CEO Jason Shames.

The federation has been inundated with calls since the story broke but deplored the vitriol being spread on social media against the child and his parents.

“I’m trying to give the 10-year-old the benefit of the doubt to start, and let’s see what happens,” Shames said. “I think rushing to judgment here is actually harming the situation and not being helpful.”

The school district released a statement on Monday, saying in part, “We understand that tensions are running high and that our community is extremely upset. We share those feelings.”

Copyright 2021 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

