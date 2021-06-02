Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car

9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton(Canton Police Department)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nine-year-old child was shot by their two-year-old sibling Wednesday, according to the Canton Police Department.

CPD says the children were left unattended with a gun in a car when the shooting happened.

According to Police Chief Otha Brown, the nine-year-old was shot in the head and transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Child protective services are on the way to interview the parents.

Police say they could face charges.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one officer fired after the suspect showed a gun.
UPDATE: Suspect, officer identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in midtown
Two suspects arrested after SR 83 shuts down on reports of shots fired at vehicles
UPDATE: Two suspects arrested after DPS investigates reports of shots fired at vehicles on SR-83
More than 7,000 TEP customers near the Tucson International Airport are without power as of...
UPDATE: Power restored after more than 7,000 in the dark near airport
34-year-old Reynaldo Alvarez
Sierra Vista man accused of beating young children; arrested for child abuse
Teen shoves bear off wall to save her dogs
WATCH: Teen fights off bear to save her dogs

Latest News

Super Bowl LVII will be the third played at the current home of the Arizona Cardinals and...
State Farm Stadium to host Super Bowl LVII
Starting July 12, Arizona residents can petition to have their marijuana convictions expunged.
Here’s how Arizona residents can get their marijuana convictions expunged
The fire happened in The Woods Apartments at Midvale Park, 1970 W. Valencia Road on Wednesday,...
One person suffers burns in apartment fire on Tucson’s southwest side
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to his team during a timeout against Pittsburgh during...
AP source: Duke’s Krzyzewski to coach last season in 2021-22
Pascua Yaqui police Lt. Hector Olivo, in a 2014 photo, talked about the challenges of domestic...
Supreme Court ruling says tribal police can detain non-tribal suspects