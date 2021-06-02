Advertise
Full Capacity: Arizona Wildcats to welcome football fans for games and tailgating

Arizona Stadium (Source: Wcarlisle4)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Athletics, in conjunction with Pima County Health and the University of Arizona, is planning for 100% capacity for home football games at Arizona Stadium this fall with the resumption of tailgating on campus.

“Our athletics department has been deliberate in its phased approach to fan attendance throughout the spring, and this announcement of full capacity for 2021 football season is the exciting completion of our diligent process,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke. “Watching and cheering for Arizona Football in person is the foundation of our fan and student-athlete experiences. Southern Arizona rallies around home football games in the Fall, and it represents the synergy between our program, the University of Arizona and the community. Game days create an electric atmosphere in and around Arizona Stadium, and it’s exciting to plan for that dynamic energy return to Southern Arizona this Fall.”

Beginning with senior days during fall and winter sports, Arizona began admitting small groups of student-athlete families. Throughout the winter and spring, the athletics department began welcoming fans in a reduced capacity as NCAA, University of Arizona and Pima County Health guidelines permitted. The most recent change was Arizona Athletics’ opening of Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium and Hi Corbett Field to full capacity for the final home series of Arizona Softball and Arizona Baseball.

Arizona Athletics will continue to follow the University of Arizona’s administrative directive for masks and face coverings on campus with regards to football fan attendance in the fall. Fans can purchase new football season tickets for 2021 and support head coach Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats for their six home games this season. Flex plans and mobile ticketing options are also available for fans to utilize for games this season at Arizona Stadium.

