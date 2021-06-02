Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy

The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.(Source: Houston PD/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:13 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a child found dead in a Texas motel room is believed to be a boy reported missing in Houston last week.

Houston police Chief Troy Finner says authorities discovered the child’s body Tuesday night at a motel in Jasper, about 135 miles northeast of Houston.

The police chief says a possible suspect is being questioned in the case.

Police had been searching for Samuel Olson, who was reported missing May 27.

Houston police Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite told the Houston Chronicle, however, that the last confirmed sighting of the boy was April 30 at his school.

Authorities say Samuel would have turned 6 over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one officer fired after the suspect showed a gun.
UPDATE: Suspect, officer identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in midtown
Two suspects arrested after SR 83 shuts down on reports of shots fired at vehicles
UPDATE: Two suspects arrested after DPS investigates reports of shots fired at vehicles on SR-83
More than 7,000 TEP customers near the Tucson International Airport are without power as of...
UPDATE: Power restored after more than 7,000 in the dark near airport
34-year-old Reynaldo Alvarez
Sierra Vista man accused of beating young children; arrested for child abuse
(Source: KAIT-TV - FILE)
Inmate declared deceased at Pima County Adult Detention Complex

Latest News

In this May 12, 2020 photo, the company logo sign sits at the entrance to the JBS Australia...
Largest meat producer getting back online after cyberattack
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Texas boy, 6, could have been missing for weeks
President Biden condemned efforts to restrict voting in remarks Tuesday.
Biden prioritizes US voting rights law as restrictions mount
President Biden condemned efforts to restrict voting in remarks Tuesday.
Biden condemns restrictions on voting rights