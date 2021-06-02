Crews prep Pima County streets and washes for monsoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Despite one of the worst droughts in Arizona’s history last year, Pima County is in good shape for Monsoon 2021.

Officials with Pima County’s Regional Flood Division said most of their prep work from 2020 is still in place due to the lack of rain.

Crews can now focus on specific projects related to the watersheds extending up into the burn scar from the Bighorn Fire.

After mapping the burn area from the fire, officials are keeping their eyes on several areas that could see severe flooding, especially since a large part of the fire happened right on top of the old Aspen Fire scars.

When that happens, experts said the soil changes and becomes vulnerable.

To combat this issue, crews are working to clear out any vegetation and reinforce culverts before the rains start.

“You know if an enormous event comes, there’s always the chance that our channels aren’t designed for that size of event. But for what we can handle and what we can control, we want to be ready for that,” said Colby Fryar, an engineer with the Pima County Regional Flood Division.

Fryar added that their main responsibilities are to protect life and property.

It could take several years for the vegetation to return to the burn scar areas, so the effects of those wildfires could actually last for years.

For those with homes near potential flooding spots, Fryar advises removing debris from any wash that runs through your property and contacting your HOA to ensure culverts have been cleared in your neighborhood.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.