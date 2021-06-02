Advertise
Elephant herd roams across China, trashes countryside

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – In China, a group of elephants is causing a stir as they move ever closer toward a densely populated city.

The 15 pachyderms have been on a 300-mile journey since straying from their natural habitat.

No one is quite sure why they’re on the move.

Although many are fascinated with the herd, their trek has not been without its headaches.

The animals have caused more than $1 million in damage along the way, including eating entire fields of corn and smashing barns.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

