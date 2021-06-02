Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hello summer heat!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will be trending up, fluctuating from 98F-101F all week. An area of low pressure near Baja California will help support afternoon thunderstorms through Friday mainly over the mountains south and east of Tucson. Little to no rain is expected, instead we will be looking out for lightning-initiated wildfires.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. 20% chance of rain.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a high near 100F. 10% chance of rain.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 100F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

