FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer-like heat is settling in

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will park itself over the region through early next week. We will maintain just enough moisture through Friday to support the development of afternoon and evening thunderstorms mainly confined to our mountains south and east of Tucson.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will fall into the upper-60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a high near 100F. 10% chance of rain.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 100F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.