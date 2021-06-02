Former Phoenix anchor Kari Lake running for governor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A former Phoenix news anchor announced Tuesday her plans to run for Arizona governor in the upcoming election.

Kari Lake joins the race against Karrin Taylor Robson and Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee, Republican candidates.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, announced her candidacy on Wednesday. Marco Lopez, who was one of the youngest people ever elected mayor of a U.S. city and rose rapidly to a senior position in President Barack Obama’s administration, announced he was seeking the Democratic nomination in March.

Lake worked in the journalism industry for more than two decades. Lake has been widely seen as a possible candidate since leaving her job in March and criticizing a media landscape that she contends needs more balance.

According to Lake’s campaign website, she is a “symbol of truth in journalism and represents the growing ranks of journalists who have walked away from the mainstream media market peddling fake news.”

She has publicly embraced conservative ideals, retweeting the account of the Arizona Senate’s unprecedented audit of former President Donald Trump’s loss in Arizona and other border states and tweeting about the lack of border security and mask mandates.

The crowded field is running to take over for Gov. Doug Ducey, who is unable to run in 2022 due to term limits.

Arizona Governor’s Race

The following is a list of all the candidates for the Arizona governor’s race as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2.

DEMOCRAT

Katie Hobbs

Marco Lopez

REPUBLICAN

Kari Lake

Karrin Taylor Robson

Kimberly Yee

