Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Former Phoenix anchor Kari Lake running for governor

A House committee debate in Washington cover the effect of voter ID and other laws on voting...
Former Phoenix anchor Kari Lake has announced she is running for governor.(Maricopa County Elections Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A former Phoenix news anchor announced Tuesday her plans to run for Arizona governor in the upcoming election.

Kari Lake joins the race against Karrin Taylor Robson and Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee, Republican candidates.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, announced her candidacy on Wednesday. Marco Lopez, who was one of the youngest people ever elected mayor of a U.S. city and rose rapidly to a senior position in President Barack Obama’s administration, announced he was seeking the Democratic nomination in March.

Lake worked in the journalism industry for more than two decades. Lake has been widely seen as a possible candidate since leaving her job in March and criticizing a media landscape that she contends needs more balance.

According to Lake’s campaign website, she is a “symbol of truth in journalism and represents the growing ranks of journalists who have walked away from the mainstream media market peddling fake news.”

She has publicly embraced conservative ideals, retweeting the account of the Arizona Senate’s unprecedented audit of former President Donald Trump’s loss in Arizona and other border states and tweeting about the lack of border security and mask mandates.

The crowded field is running to take over for Gov. Doug Ducey, who is unable to run in 2022 due to term limits.

Arizona Governor’s Race

The following is a list of all the candidates for the Arizona governor’s race as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2.

DEMOCRAT

  • Katie Hobbs
  • Marco Lopez

REPUBLICAN

  • Kari Lake
  • Karrin Taylor Robson
  • Kimberly Yee

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one officer fired after the suspect showed a gun.
UPDATE: Suspect, officer identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in midtown
Two suspects arrested after SR 83 shuts down on reports of shots fired at vehicles
UPDATE: Two suspects arrested after DPS investigates reports of shots fired at vehicles on SR-83
More than 7,000 TEP customers near the Tucson International Airport are without power as of...
UPDATE: Power restored after more than 7,000 in the dark near airport
34-year-old Reynaldo Alvarez
Sierra Vista man accused of beating young children; arrested for child abuse
Teen shoves bear off wall to save her dogs
WATCH: Teen fights off bear to save her dogs

Latest News

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has found herself defending the integrity of the 2020...
Katie Hobbs announces run for Arizona governor
President Biden calls on all Americans to honor the fallen by defending democracy this Memorial...
Americans commemorate Memorial Day
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-Tucson) won't seek re-election and said she looks forward to spending...
ONLY ON KOLD: Rep. Kirkpatrick on divided Congress, what lies ahead
A House committee debate in Washington over the effect of voter ID and other laws on voting...
Do voting laws protect or restrict access? House echoes state debate