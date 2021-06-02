Gaming department sets date for event wagering to coincide with NFL

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Gaming announced on Wednesday, June 2, that it has set Sept. 9 as the target date for event wagering to “go live.”

The date coincides with the opening of the NFL 2021 regular season.

Draft rules for event wagering will be available to the public for inspection and comment on June 14.

