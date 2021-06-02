Advertise
Gaming department sets date for event wagering to coincide with NFL

Legal sports betting in Arizona to begin in September.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:17 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Gaming announced on Wednesday, June 2, that it has set Sept. 9 as the target date for event wagering to “go live.”

The date coincides with the opening of the NFL 2021 regular season.

Draft rules for event wagering will be available to the public for inspection and comment on June 14.

To learn more, click on the Department of Gaming website HERE.

