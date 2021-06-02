Advertise
Here’s how Arizona residents can get their marijuana convictions expunged

State will start accepting petitions on July 12, 2021
Starting July 12, Arizona residents can petition to have their marijuana convictions expunged.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Starting July 12, Arizona residents with marijuana convictions can petition to have their records expunged.

Prop 207, also called the Smart and Safe Arizona Act, was passed by Arizona voters in November 2020. Aside from legalizing recreational marijuana, it also set up provisions for expunging records for some offenses.

The Arizona Administrative Office of the Courts has launched a website with information on the process. According to the Pima County Superior Court, https://www.azcourts.gov/prop207 will help residents see if they qualify while also providing forms and instructions for filing.

“The expungement process seals records from the public, while keeping them available to the person arrested, charged, adjudicated, convicted, or sentenced,” the Pima County Superior Court said in a news release.

Some residents may need to file petitions in municipal, justice or superior court; but there is no filing fee for the process.

Adult and juvenile arrests, charges, adjudications, convictions and sentences are eligible for expungement.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

