Katie Hobbs announces run for Arizona governor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has announced she is running for governor.

Hobbs made the announcement Wednesday morning, June 2, in a video posted to social media.

I’m running for Governor to deliver transparency, accountability, and results for Arizonans -- just like I’ve done my whole career.



Join me: https://t.co/LM2sCDVynA pic.twitter.com/5y3QtFvYAk — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) June 2, 2021

Hobbs has gained increased national exposure since the 2020 general election, having to answer questions about Arizona’s electoral process - famously including the use of Sharpies to mark ballots - and the ongoing Maricopa County ballot recount.

Hobbs, a Democrat, hopes to win the seat currently occupied by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who is in his second term.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.