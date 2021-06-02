Katie Hobbs announces run for Arizona governor
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:39 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has announced she is running for governor.
Hobbs made the announcement Wednesday morning, June 2, in a video posted to social media.
Hobbs has gained increased national exposure since the 2020 general election, having to answer questions about Arizona’s electoral process - famously including the use of Sharpies to mark ballots - and the ongoing Maricopa County ballot recount.
Hobbs, a Democrat, hopes to win the seat currently occupied by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who is in his second term.
