Man detained after TPD responds to armed suspect on southside

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police officers responded to a man armed with a shotgun in a construction area near Park Ave and Ajo this evening.

Officers say the man ran from the officer and was detained a short time later near a tunnel.

A shotgun was located but never used or displayed to anyone, according to police.

No road closures have been issued at this time.

