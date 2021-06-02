Man detained after TPD responds to armed suspect on southside
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police officers responded to a man armed with a shotgun in a construction area near Park Ave and Ajo this evening.
Officers say the man ran from the officer and was detained a short time later near a tunnel.
A shotgun was located but never used or displayed to anyone, according to police.
No road closures have been issued at this time.
