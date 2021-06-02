Man detained after TPD responds to armed suspect on southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police officers responded to a man armed with a shotgun in a construction area near Park Ave and Ajo this evening.

Officers say the man ran from the officer and was detained a short time later near a tunnel.

A shotgun was located but never used or displayed to anyone, according to police.

No road closures have been issued at this time.

