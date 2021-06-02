One person suffers burns in apartment fire on Tucson’s southwest side
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person had to be treated for minor burns after an apartment fire on Tucson’s southwest side on Wednesday, June 2.
According to information from the Tucson Fire Department, the fire happened at The Woods Apartments at Midvale Park, 1970 W. Valencia Road.
The Red Cross has been called to assist several residents who were displaced from their apartments because of the fire.
Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.
