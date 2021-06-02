One person suffers burns in apartment fire on Tucson’s southwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person had to be treated for minor burns after an apartment fire on Tucson’s southwest side on Wednesday, June 2.

APARTMENT FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire has controlled an apartment fire at the Woods Apartments in the 1900 block of W. Valencia. One victim suffered minor burns, and the residents from several apartments have been displaced. Fire investigators arrived on scene, Red Cross has been called pic.twitter.com/s1iDoax2G5 — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 2, 2021

According to information from the Tucson Fire Department, the fire happened at The Woods Apartments at Midvale Park, 1970 W. Valencia Road.

The Red Cross has been called to assist several residents who were displaced from their apartments because of the fire.

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.