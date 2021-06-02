Pima County eviction, resource fair set for June 8

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Pima County’s One-Stop and the Amphi Coalition are teaming up on an eviction prevention resource fair from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 8 at Literacy Connects, 200 E. Yavapai Road.

The event will connect people facing a possible eviction with community resources that may help them remain in their homes. Information on paying overdue utilities also will be available.

The fair is open to anyone in the community and no appointments or reservations are necessary.

As of June 1, Pima County and the city of Tucson jointly have disbursed or obligated $11.6 million in rental and utility assistance, according to Daniel Sullivan, Pima County’s Community Services director.

Sullivan said the county and city have about $23 million left to be distributed to families in need.

“This fair is a wonderful opportunity to blend all the resources available to the community — be it health or financial resources,” Sullivan said. “It will also be the first time that we’ll be able to tell the community about the legal resources that we’re bringing to bear to prevent evictions.”

In addition to rent and utility assistance, more than 25 organizations will be offering various other services at the fair.

The Pima County Health Department will be on hand to offer vaccinations against COVID-19. For attendees with pets, the Pima Animal Care Center will be giving out dog and cat food. People can also be connected to resources on finding work and mental-health support; signing up for the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS); and enrolling children in school.

The fair is being hosted in conjunction with the Amphi Coalition, Literacy Connects, the city of Tucson’s Ward 3 Office and the Pima County Constables Office.

For more information about the fair, call 520-724-5387.

