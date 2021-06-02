Remain in Mexico program repealed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The controversial Remain in Mexico program enacted by the Trump administration is officially over.

Under the program— thousands of asylum seekers were required to wait in Mexico for their court proceedings.

The Biden administration says the decision was made after conducting several studies on its effectiveness.

“The administration is never going to reopen remain in Mexico,” said Joanna Williams, the Executive Director of the Kino Border Initiative. “They’ve found that it’s cruel it’s ineffective.”

Williams dedicates her life to helping people get U.S. citizenship.

Over the past few years—she has heard directly from asylum seekers impacted by the remain in Mexico policy.

“I’ve spent hours writing down comments about migrants in Mexico,” said Williams. “It feels like they’re being sent to a black hole and this announcement that we helped compile reminds me that it’s not going into a black hole.”

She says the change is a step in the right direction. an opinion that Tucson-based immigration lawyer Claudia Arevalo shares.

“It’s a very traumatic experience for immigrants that I’ve spoke to experiencing a trauma coming from their country and then going to another country that they don’t have the facility or help,” said Arevalo.

She says the program will make life easier for those seeking asylum, as they will now be in the same county as their attorneys—making it easier to communicate and more likely that asylum seekers will get representation. Williams says right now less than 1-percent have legal representation.

“By having more control of the people who are inside the U.S. they will assure they will appear in the immigration hearings which is very very important,” said Williams.

Williams wants to ensure that the federal government and American citizens remember that this decision has real impacts on real people.

“Todays announcement along with other small changes is evidence that their voices matter that they are being heard and that there’s some consideration for the suffering they’ve been subjected to,” said Williams.

