Reports: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to his team during a timeout against Pittsburgh during...
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to his team during a timeout against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Duke Blue Devils basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski plans to retire after the 2021-22 season, according to multiple reports.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman was first to report the news, according to sources. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also confirmed on Twitter.

An official announcement is expected soon, Goodman reported.

“Coach K,” 74, has led the Blue Devils since the 80-81 season, winning five national championships and going to 12 Final Fours during his legendary run. He has a 1,170-361 (76%) overall record during his 46-year coaching tenure, including his time as head coach at Army.

