Senator Sinema refuses to budge on filibuster

Gives reason for not voting on 1/6 commission
(AP)
By Bud Foster
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:23 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema a Democrat, has refused to budge on the filibuster issue again.

The filibuster requires 60 votes in the Senate for a bill to pass. With a US Senate evenly divided 50-50, legislation needs 10 members from the other side to support it.

So far, the requirement has stymied the Democratic Party from advancing their big-ticket items like infrastructure and voting rights.

Many are calling on the party to eliminate it but not Sinema who wants to preserve it. Without her vote, it will remain.

“I’ve long been a proponent of the filibuster because it is a tool that protect the democracy of our nation,” she said. “Rather than allowing our country to ricochet wildly every two to four years back and forth between parties.”

Sinema is attempting to solidify her bipartisan bonafides by touring the US Mexican border facilities with Texas Republican John Cornyn.

“We represent different political parties but we share the same interests of wanting to find solutions that are workable for our states and our country,” she said.

Sinema and Cornyn have introduced a bipartisan immigration bill that will streamline the asylum process and add an additional 150 judges to speed up the process.

“While there are some who don’t believe bipartisanship is possible,” she said, “I think that I’m a daily example that bipartisanship is possible.”

Sinema also did not vote when the Senate voted on a commission to investigate the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2020. It was defeated by a 54-35 margin. The Democrats did not get enough votes to overcome the filibuster.

Sinema did not vote. When asked why she didn’t vote she responded, “I had a personal family matter” but did not elaborate.

When asked if she saw any way to budge of the filibuster she gave a one-word answer. “No,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

