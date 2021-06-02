Advertise
Sierra Vista shelter offers dog adoption discount through June 30

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The dog days of summer will come early in Sierra Vista as the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center offers an adoption special to help find the wide variety of dogs in its care their forever homes.

For the shelter’s Dog Days of Summer Adoption Special, the adoption fee for dogs will be reduced from $75 to $50 throughout the month of June. This includes sterilization, the first set of vaccinations, a complete physical exam, a City dog license, and a microchip implant at no additional charge.

“We have a great variety of dogs available for adoption right now, with many different breeds and even some puppies looking for their forever homes,” Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia says.

The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is located at 6799 E. Highway 90. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. It is closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information, call the shelter at (520) 458-4151.

