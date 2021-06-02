Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

State Farm Stadium to host Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII will be the third played at the current home of the Arizona Cardinals and...
Super Bowl LVII will be the third played at the current home of the Arizona Cardinals and fourth in the greater Phoenix area.(Source: State Farm)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:22 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Cardinals have announced that the Super Bowl will be returning to the Phoenix metro area for the fourth time.

According to a tweet from the Cardinals, Super Bowl LVII will be played at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023.

The only other areas to host at least four Super Bowls are the Miami metro area (11), New Orleans (10), and the Los Angeles metro area (seven).

Previous Super Bowls played in the Phoenix metro area include Super Bowl XXX at Tempe’s Sun Devil Stadium, Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLIX (both in Glendale).

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one officer fired after the suspect showed a gun.
UPDATE: Suspect, officer identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in midtown
Two suspects arrested after SR 83 shuts down on reports of shots fired at vehicles
UPDATE: Two suspects arrested after DPS investigates reports of shots fired at vehicles on SR-83
More than 7,000 TEP customers near the Tucson International Airport are without power as of...
UPDATE: Power restored after more than 7,000 in the dark near airport
34-year-old Reynaldo Alvarez
Sierra Vista man accused of beating young children; arrested for child abuse
Teen shoves bear off wall to save her dogs
WATCH: Teen fights off bear to save her dogs

Latest News

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to his team during a timeout against Pittsburgh during...
AP source: Duke’s Krzyzewski to coach last season in 2021-22
Legal sports betting in Arizona to begin in September.
Gaming department sets date for event wagering to coincide with NFL
The Arizona Wildcats will host Grand Canyon, UC-Santa Barbara and Oklahoma State in the Tucson...
Arizona baseball named No. 5 seed as NCAA Regionals are announced
Tim Parker kicks an extra point for the Northern Arizona Wranglers during their opening game...
‘How to’ guide: Northern Arizona Wranglers built football team from scratch during pandemic