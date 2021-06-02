State Farm Stadium to host Super Bowl LVII

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Cardinals have announced that the Super Bowl will be returning to the Phoenix metro area for the fourth time.

According to a tweet from the Cardinals, Super Bowl LVII will be played at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023.

The only other areas to host at least four Super Bowls are the Miami metro area (11), New Orleans (10), and the Los Angeles metro area (seven).

Previous Super Bowls played in the Phoenix metro area include Super Bowl XXX at Tempe’s Sun Devil Stadium, Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLIX (both in Glendale).

