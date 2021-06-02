Advertise
Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles due to risk of loose bolts

The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.(Tesla via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:09 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) - Tesla is recalling about 6,000 vehicles that may have loose brake connections.

The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Affected vehicles may have loose caliper bolts, which can lead to a loss of tire pressure in what Tesla describes as “very rare circumstances.”

There haven’t been any reports of crashes or injuries from the issue.

Tesla says it will inspect any affected vehicle and correct the loose caliper bolts if necessary.

The company says it has also taken action to make sure the bolts do not come loose in new vehicles as they are being assembled.

