TPD asks witnesses to come forward after man dies from gunshot wounds outside southside residence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police department is looking for suspects after a man died from gunshot wounds outside of a residence on the south side.

On June 1, 2021, at 2:42 a.m., officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to a 911 call report of a shooting at a residence in the 400 block of W. Ohio St.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male in the front yard with obvious signs of gunshot trauma, and they immediately began rendering aid. Tucson Fire Medics also responded and continued to render aid. Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Manuel Erminio Martinez–Gomez. Next of kin was notified.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit were briefed on the incident and responded to continue the investigation. According to interviews conducted by officers and detectives, Martinez-Gomez was living at the residence. Prior to the shooting, detectives believe he was sitting inside a vehicle that was parked in the front yard. Just before 2:40 a.m., residents from the home reported hearing several gunshots outside. The residents then exited the home and found Martinez-Gomez inside the vehicle with gunshot trauma and they immediately called 911.

Detectives are actively pursuing leads and are seeking any information regarding this homicide. You can call 911 or 88- CRIME and, as always, you can remain anonymous.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

