Alaska adds nonstop from Tucson to Everett, Washington

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson air travelers are getting a new nonstop option for flights to the Pacific Northwest.

Alaska Airlines will add a daily nonstop flight from Tucson to Paine Field in Everett, Washington, in November.

Tickets are available now for the flights that begin Nov. 19. Head to alaskaair.com for more information.

The airline also announced on Thursday, June 3, that it is resuming full service to Everett, which is north of Seattle, reinstating flights to eight other destinations that were cut during 2020 during the pandemic.

Danette Bewley, President and CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority, welcomed the new flights.

“With these new flights, TUS is now back to 19 nonstop destinations for Southern Arizona travelers, including the return of additional California flights starting this month.”

All flights into Paine Field are on Embraer 175 jet aircraft featuring First Class and Premium Class, and only window and aisle seating – no middle seats.

Other destinations served by Alaska from Paine Field are Las Vegas, Orange County, Palm Springs, Phoenix, San Diego and San Francisco.

Alaska continues to enforce the federally mandated mask policy even for those who are fully vaccinated.

