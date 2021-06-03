Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Alaska adds nonstop from Tucson to Everett, Washington

Alaska Airlines will add a daily nonstop flight from Tucson to Paine Field in Everett,...
Alaska Airlines will add a daily nonstop flight from Tucson to Paine Field in Everett, Washington, in November.(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:38 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson air travelers are getting a new nonstop option for flights to the Pacific Northwest.

Alaska Airlines will add a daily nonstop flight from Tucson to Paine Field in Everett, Washington, in November.

Tickets are available now for the flights that begin Nov. 19. Head to alaskaair.com for more information.

The airline also announced on Thursday, June 3, that it is resuming full service to Everett, which is north of Seattle, reinstating flights to eight other destinations that were cut during 2020 during the pandemic.

Danette Bewley, President and CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority, welcomed the new flights.

“With these new flights, TUS is now back to 19 nonstop destinations for Southern Arizona travelers, including the return of additional California flights starting this month.”

All flights into Paine Field are on Embraer 175 jet aircraft featuring First Class and Premium Class, and only window and aisle seating – no middle seats.

Other destinations served by Alaska from Paine Field are Las Vegas, Orange County, Palm Springs, Phoenix, San Diego and San Francisco.

Alaska continues to enforce the federally mandated mask policy even for those who are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
Tucson police seek witnesses after man shot to death outside south-side residence
Super Bowl LVII will be the third played at the current home of the Arizona Cardinals and...
State Farm Stadium to host Super Bowl LVII
Police say one officer fired after the suspect showed a gun.
UPDATE: Suspect, officer identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in midtown
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has found herself defending the integrity of the 2020...
Katie Hobbs announces run for Arizona governor
Starting July 12, Arizona residents can petition to have their marijuana convictions expunged.
Here’s how Arizona residents can get their marijuana convictions expunged

Latest News

Over the last few years, the University of Arizona Cancer Center has made great strides in...
University of Arizona making strides in cancer treatment and options
President Joe Biden will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth on the final day of the June 11-13 summit...
Queen Elizabeth II to meet with Biden at Windsor Castle
Checkpoint agents found more than 50 people inside a tanker-trailer on Friday.
Border Patrol: More than 160 arrested in two alleged human smuggling attempts
UA making strides in cancer treatment and options
UA making strides in cancer treatment and options