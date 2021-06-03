Arizona’s vaccine management system honored for state government IT innovation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The COVID-19 vaccination scheduling and administration system developed by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) has been honored among state government information technology innovations.

The StateScoop 50 Awards announced Wednesday named the ADHS vaccine management system among nine winners in the State IT Innovation of the Year category, which honors cutting-edge state IT approaches.

“I’m proud of our team for developing and continuing to improve a system that has helped millions of Arizonans get vaccinated while helping providers easily schedule events and enter critical information,” ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ said. “This system was used by our team at the state-run vaccination sites to administer nearly 1.6 million doses across all seven sites.”

In partnership with local and tribal partners, ADHS launched the vaccine management system in less than three weeks late last year to support providers by creating an all-in-one system for scheduling, administering, and reporting information on vaccinations provided across the state. Since its launch, ADHS has worked continuously to refine the user experience based on customer and partner feedback.

The vaccine management system includes a vaccine patient portal, available at podvaccine.azdhs.gov, that has allowed patients to book 2.6 million appointments to date while offering information in English and Spanish. The system managed more than 1,700 vaccination events across the state and recorded more than a third of the state’s total vaccinations to date, sending data to the Arizona State Immunization Information System (ASIIS).

The awards are offered by StateScoop, which reports on news and events impacting technology decisions in state and local government. Voting by the state government IT community decided the winners.

