Authorities need help to identify teen killed in hit-and-run on I-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities need help to identify a teen killed in a hit-and-run accident on Interstate 19 late Friday, May 28.

Arizona DPS said troopers responded to a call about a body on I-19 just south of Amado around 10:25 p.m.

The teen, possibly a 17-year-old girl, has been described as 5-foot-2 with dark skin, brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing black leggings, black jeans, black and gray long-sleeve T-shirt and gray tennis shoes.

The teen suffered severe head trauma and investigators believe she was sideswiped by a passing vehicle while trying to cross the road.

There is no suspect in custody and DPS does not know how long the body was in the roadway.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact DPS at 602-223-2000 or https://www.azdps.gov/node/20985

