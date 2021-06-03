Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Border Patrol: More than 160 arrested in two alleged human smuggling attempts

Checkpoint agents found more than 50 people inside a tanker-trailer on Friday.
Checkpoint agents found more than 50 people inside a tanker-trailer on Friday.(Source: CBP/CNN)
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:45 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - U.S. Border Patrol agents took more than 160 undocumented immigrants into custody in two human smuggling attempts in Laredo, Texas.

Customs and Border Protection said the first incident was just after midnight on Friday.

Checkpoint agents found more than 50 people inside a tanker-trailer.

All were Mexican nationals and in the U.S. illegally.

Hours later, agents found more than 100 undocumented immigrants in a tractor-trailer near an Interstate 35 checkpoint.

They were from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic.

The drivers in both incidents are U.S. citizens who were taken into custody with the undocumented immigrants.

The Border Patrol said in a news release, “Human smugglers continue to have no regard for the safety and health of the people they exploit for profit.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
Tucson police seek witnesses after man shot to death outside south-side residence
Super Bowl LVII will be the third played at the current home of the Arizona Cardinals and...
State Farm Stadium to host Super Bowl LVII
Police say one officer fired after the suspect showed a gun.
UPDATE: Suspect, officer identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in midtown
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has found herself defending the integrity of the 2020...
Katie Hobbs announces run for Arizona governor
Starting July 12, Arizona residents can petition to have their marijuana convictions expunged.
Here’s how Arizona residents can get their marijuana convictions expunged

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, a person wearing face mask as a precaution against...
Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I’m vaccinated?
President Joe Biden will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth on the final day of the June 11-13 summit...
Queen Elizabeth II to meet with Biden at Windsor Castle
Police response is seen in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday night after the shooting of three...
Police: 3 officers stable after being shot in Delaware
The availability of guns is part of the issue
Gun violence is on the rise: Experts explain why