CBP: Convicted felon caught sneaking into country near Yuma

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A convicted felon was caught sneaking into the county near Yuma, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Federal agents said four Honduran nationals were stopped in the Colorado River corridor late Tuesday, June 1.

One of the four -- Fredy Zuniga-Caceres -- has a violent criminal history.

Zuniga-Caceres was convicted of felonious assault/malicious wounding/maiming in Virginia in 2009.

Zuniga-Caceres, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison, will be prosecuted for reentry of a felon after previously being removed from the United States. He could face jail time.

