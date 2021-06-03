Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

CBP: Convicted felon caught sneaking into country near Yuma

Federal authorities said Fredy Zuniga-Caceres, a convicted felon, was caught trying to sneak...
Federal authorities said Fredy Zuniga-Caceres, a convicted felon, was caught trying to sneak into the country near Yuma on Tuesday, June 1.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A convicted felon was caught sneaking into the county near Yuma, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Federal agents said four Honduran nationals were stopped in the Colorado River corridor late Tuesday, June 1.

One of the four -- Fredy Zuniga-Caceres -- has a violent criminal history.

Zuniga-Caceres was convicted of felonious assault/malicious wounding/maiming in Virginia in 2009.

Zuniga-Caceres, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison, will be prosecuted for reentry of a felon after previously being removed from the United States. He could face jail time.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
Tucson police seek witnesses after man shot to death outside south-side residence
Super Bowl LVII will be the third played at the current home of the Arizona Cardinals and...
State Farm Stadium to host Super Bowl LVII
Police say one officer fired after the suspect showed a gun.
UPDATE: Suspect, officer identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in midtown
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has found herself defending the integrity of the 2020...
Katie Hobbs announces run for Arizona governor
Starting July 12, Arizona residents can petition to have their marijuana convictions expunged.
Here’s how Arizona residents can get their marijuana convictions expunged

Latest News

Authorities said Brent William Youvella was speeding and ran a red light when he caused a crash...
TPD: Suspect fled scene after crash that killed young girl
(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Border agents find two bodies near Yuma
A body of a possibly 17-year-old girl was found on Interstate 19 near Amado late Friday, May 28.
Authorities need help to identify teen killed in hit-and-run on I-19
Food delivery services Uber Eats and DoorDash said they are still working to support...
Uber, DoorDash settle state claim, end breaks for Black businesses