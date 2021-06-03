Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

CDC considers changes in mask guidelines for kids in school

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 8:59 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Will kids wear face masks when they return to in-person learning in the fall?

That’s a big question for parents and school staff members.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is signaling it may lift that recommendation over the summer.

As of now, the agency recommends students wear masks in classroom settings.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday on “Good Morning America” that vaccination rates among children could change that.

According to Walensky, her agency is reviewing both COVID infection and vaccination rates.

Vaccines are currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration for children as young as 12.

Walensky said she believes the guidance to wear masks in schools will be lifted before classes resume in the fall.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
Tucson police seek witnesses after man shot to death outside south-side residence
Super Bowl LVII will be the third played at the current home of the Arizona Cardinals and...
State Farm Stadium to host Super Bowl LVII
Police say one officer fired after the suspect showed a gun.
UPDATE: Suspect, officer identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in midtown
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has found herself defending the integrity of the 2020...
Katie Hobbs announces run for Arizona governor
Starting July 12, Arizona residents can petition to have their marijuana convictions expunged.
Here’s how Arizona residents can get their marijuana convictions expunged

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
Biden announces international COVID-19 vaccine sharing plan
Food delivery services Uber Eats and DoorDash said they are still working to support...
Uber, DoorDash settle state claim, end breaks for Black businesses
Biden administration announces plan to share at least 80 million Covid-19 vaccine doses...
US to share 80 million COVID-19 vaccines globally
File photo of the main entrance of FDA Building 1, which houses the Commissioner’s and Senior...
FDA warns doctors to stop using heart pump tied to deaths
Flags and tributes to mark the Memorial Day holiday are placed among the headstones in Fort...
Veteran’s mic cut during Memorial Day speech as he shares Black origins of holiday