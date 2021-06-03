Advertise
City leaders’ questions addressed about American Rescue Plan funding

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 2:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday held their first open session on the American Rescue Plan.

City officials from all over the county gathered to ask questions about the money they soon will receive.

Kanawha County is set to be awarded $35.5 million from the American Rescue Plan.

That money has to be split up among the cities in the district. The purpose of the session was to make sure that city officials understand how and what they can spend their relief money on.

“It was very helpful” Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram said.

After the success of Thursday’s meeting, commissioners say there will be more open forums in the future.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

