Drexel Heights Fire District responds to abandoned mobile home fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drexel Heights Fire District responded to a fire at an abandoned mobile home this evening.

The fire happened at 6900 W Flying W. Crews found a 20′x20′ rubbish fire at the mobile home and officials say it was occupied by homeless people.

The fire was quickly extinguished and was kept from spreading to the mobile home and adjacent properties.

