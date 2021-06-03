Advertise
FACT FINDERS: Is it safer to wait for full FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine?

An expert said there is not much difference between the FDA's emergency approval and full...
By Wendi Redman
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s common to hear someone say they’re waiting until the COVID-19 vaccines get FDA approval.

People often say they want to make sure they are really safe. Only having Emergency Use Authorization is one of the contributing factors to vaccine hesitancy.

KOLD News 13′s Wendi Redman presented the topic to Deepta Bhattacharya, an immunobiologist with the University of Arizona.

He said he does not believe that authorization versus approval is a distinction that should influence your decision.

”I do sometimes hear this is an emergency use authorization it’s not full FDA approval. Look, the reality is, they’re not that much different. It’s like a few months of extra data that are collected,” he said.

If you still choose to wait for full FDA approval, you won’t be waiting as long as some other vaccines.

Bhattacharya said having an EUA prioritizes the review with the FDA so the Pfizer and now Moderna vaccines won’t be going to the back of the line. He expects full approval sometime in the fall.

