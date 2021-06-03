Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: triple digits are here and they are here to stay!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:39 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will park itself over the region through next week. We will maintain just enough moisture through Friday to support the development of afternoon and evening thunderstorms mainly confined to our mountains south and east of Tucson. Sprinkles will be about all the moisture we’ll see, but isolated strong winds and lightning is possible. We are under stage 2 fire restrictions until further notice.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a high near 100F. 10% chance of storms.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 101F. 10% chance of storms.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 102F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 100F.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 100F.

