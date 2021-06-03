Advertise
Glendale man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riots

James McGrew
James McGrew(Federal Bureau of Investigation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations has arrested a Glendale man after they say he was involved in the attacks on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, KPHO reports.

The FBI says James McGrew participated in storming the U.S. Capitol building during a joint session of Congress. The arrest was made after the review of photos and videos showing a man wearing a black, gray, and white shirt with a “Columbia” jacket over it.

Authorities say McGrew was captured on the steps of the Capitol and inside the Rotunda. Court documents say he was aggressive toward law enforcement and was heard yelling “We’re coming in here, whether you like it or not,” and “Fight with us, not against us.”

McGrew faces multiple charges including assaulting an officer, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, knowingly entering/remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority to do so, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, and demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

