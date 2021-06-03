Advertise
Police investigate deadly crash at 12th Avenue and 44th Street

Police say Ramiro Reyes Loza, 47, failed to negotiate a curve at 12th Avenue and 44th Street...
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 1:50 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Traffic detectives are trying to determine the cause of a deadly single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, June 2.

According to information from the Tucson Police Department, Ramiro Reyes Loza, 47, died after being taken to Banner-University Medical Center.

The crash happened at 3:21 p.m. at the intersection of South 12th Avenue and West 44th Street.

Detectives determined that Loza was driving north on 12th Avenue. As he approached 44th Street in the right-turn lane, he failed to negotiate the curve onto eastbound 44th and hit a traffic signal pole.

Police say Loza did not appear to be traveling at excessive speed, but he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Police do not know if a medical issue played a role in this crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
