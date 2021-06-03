Advertise
Teletherapy sees growing demand, despite pandemic easing

By Megan McNeil
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Telehealth visits were a growing trend during the pandemic, but new data shows services for mental health virtually increased by about 6,500 percent in a year, according to LexisNexis. This is likely not a trend anymore, but a new way for therapists to reach more people, as the demand grows.

In the first three months of 2020, El Rio Health said they had no telehealth behavioral health visits, by May that year, that increased to more than 80 percent of the behavioral health visits. Now, 65 percent of all their behavioral health visits are virtual. Christina Arredondo, who heads up behavioral health services at El Rio, said she hopes virtual visits will stick around—and she thinks they will.

“One, t’s evidence based,” said Arredondo. “Two, it’s really good care for people, and people are able to access services that otherwise would not have been able to access services.”

A survey by Sykes found nearly 90% of people getting therapy services virtually, want to keep it that way.

“Being able to just log on whether that’s at work over the lunch break, or at home, makes it really convenient.” Said Jolene Jacquart, director Behavioral Health Clinic at UArizona.

There are some drawbacks—the lack of face-to-face interaction can inhibit services for both patient and provider, but experts say there are ways to overcome those. Some patients also prefer the in-person interaction, as a chance to get out of the house. However, overall, experts say the pros out way the cons. The ease of getting service is incomparable, and they can reach more people, including those in rural areas that can often lack services.

“I think there’s so many more people that therapists can reach because of telehealth,” said Jacquart.

Still, it’s not a perfect service. It relies on the ability to have a phone, internet, and technology—not everyone does, which can be another barrier.

“We still have to think about the fact that there are many people who still aren’t able to access those services because of the technology barriers,” said Arredondo.

El Rio Health did, and still does, offer in-person services for those who want or need services other than with telehealth. While teletherapy is still developing to reach more people, it’s likely here to stay, and not just with mental health, but physical health too.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

